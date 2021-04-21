local briefs

Hawkeyes' Jensen transfers

Guard Lauren Jensen, who saw limited action in 18 games last season as a freshman on the Iowa women's basketball team, has submitted her name to the NCAA transfer portal with intentions of leaving the program.

"We are certainly sad to see Lauren leave our program,'' coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement. "She is a terrific person and we remain so proud of how she represented our program.''

The Lakeville, Minn., averaged 1.3 points, 0.5 assists and 0.4 rebounds per game in her only season at Iowa.

ISU gets another commitment

The Iowa State men’s basketball program picked up its second verbal commitment in as many weeks Tuesday when Eli King of Caledonia, Minn., agreed to sign with the Cyclones.

King joins Ames’ Tamin Lipsey as ISU's second recruit in the class of 2022. Lipsey accepted an offer last week. Both players cannot sign letters of intent until November.

The 6-foot-3 King chose Iowa State over offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Stanford, Marquette and Northern Iowa. He is a four-star recruit and is listed as the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota on 247Sports’ composite rankings, No. 73 in the country.