Local briefs

Big Ten responds to letter

Big Ten Conference officials acknowledged receipt of a letter from 10 Midwestern state legislative leaders urging the conference to reverse its decision to postpone the fall sports season.

Responding to a letter sent Tuesday by a group that included Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Pat Grassley and Iowa state Senate leader Jack Whitver, the conference said its Return to Competition Task Force is tapping into resources provided by Big Ten experts in scientific research and medicine as it prepares for a safe return to competition.

"This reflects that we all want the same thing, which is for 'sports to continue safely.' The conference will continue to work with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, as it has always done, to identify opportunities to resume competition as soon as it is safe to do so,'' the Big Ten said in a statement.

University of Nebraska president Ted Carter, in an interview with KLIN-AM on Wednesday, said the task force is putting together plans for Big Ten presidents and chancellors to consider a return to competition within the next week.

