Local briefs

Big Ten responds to letter
Big Ten Conference officials acknowledged receipt of a letter from 10 Midwestern state legislative leaders urging the conference to reverse its decision to postpone the fall sports season.
Responding to a letter sent Tuesday by a group that included Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Pat Grassley and Iowa state Senate leader Jack Whitver, the conference said its Return to Competition Task Force is tapping into resources provided by Big Ten experts in scientific research and medicine as it prepares for a safe return to competition.
"This reflects that we all want the same thing, which is for 'sports to continue safely.' The conference will continue to work with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, as it has always done, to identify opportunities to resume competition as soon as it is safe to do so,'' the Big Ten said in a statement.
University of Nebraska president Ted Carter, in an interview with KLIN-AM on Wednesday, said the task force is putting together plans for Big Ten presidents and chancellors to consider a return to competition within the next week.
Mills returns for third season
The Quad City Storm re-signed forward Dalton Mills, bringing back one of the first players to wear a Storm sweater for the third straight season.
Mills, 25, has played in 66 games with the Storm, scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists for 32 career points.
The Uxbridge, Ontario, native spent part of last season in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies, not tallying a point in 13 games.
Mills' return brings the Storm's roster for the 2020-21 season up to seven players, including forwards Shane Bennett, Taylor Pryce and Stephen Gaul, defenseman Ryan Devine and goaltenders Peter Di Salvo and Bailey MacBurnie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!