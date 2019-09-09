UNI alum joins Raptors staff
Former Northern Iowa women's basketball player Brittni Donaldson has been named an assistant coach for the world champion Toronto Raptors, becoming the 10th female assistant coach in NBA history.
Donaldson joins the staff of head coach Nick Nurse, another UNI basketball alum, after serving in the Raptors’ front office as data analyst for the past two years.
Before joining the Raptors, she was an analyst with STATS LLC in Chicago and prior to that she worked for CBE Companies in Cedar Falls, where she analyzed internal data.
Donaldson, who graduated from UNI in 2015 with a degree in statistics and actuarial science, was a two-year starter for the Panthers, playing in 114 games. She still holds the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with eight.
ISU, Illinois home kickoffs set
Starting times and television arrangements for the Iowa State and Illinois home football games on Sept. 21 were announced Monday.
The Cyclones will host Louisiana-Monroe in an 11 a.m. game that will be televised by FS1.
The Fighting Illini will host Nebraska under the lights in Champaign, Illinois. That game has been set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by BTN.
Vikings' Sawicki honored
Augustana linebacker Luke Sawicki was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The senior from Naperville, Illinois, led the Vikings with 11 tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack during Augustana's season-opening 41-3 victory over Coe on Saturday. Sawicki also had one interception in the win as the Vikings limited the Kohawks to 193 yards of offense.
