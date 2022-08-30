local briefs

Illini's Martin recognized
Illinois cornerback Jartavius Martin was named Tuesday as the Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week following his efforts in Saturday's 38-6 win over Wyoming.
Martin recorded a team-leading seven tackles, including five solo stops, and broke up three passes in the win over the Cowboys.
The Bednarik recognizes one player weekly in the Football Bowl Subdivision for outstanding defensive play.
