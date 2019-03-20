Big Ten honors Q-C area Hawkeyes

Five Quad-City area student-athletes at Iowa were named Thursday by the Big Ten to its winter academic all-conference team.

Men's basketball players Michael Baer and Nicholas Baer and women's swimmer Sage Ohlensehlen from Bettendorf, women's swimmer Claire Park from Pleasant Valley and women's swimmer Sarah Schemmel, a Muscatine swimmer from Durant, were among 59 Hawkeyes recognized.

To be eligible for academic all-Big Ten honors, students must be on a varsity roster, be enrolled full time for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Storm surpass $100,000 in donations

Thanks to raising more than $45,000 from their KISS Night for the Illinois USO, the Quad-City Storm have given over $100,000 back to the community in their inaugural season.

Over 75 organizations have received checks this year with three home games left in the season.

