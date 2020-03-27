Local briefs

Vikings earn CIBC honors

Four members of the women's bowling team at Augustana College have been named to the All-Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference team for the 2019-20 season.

Taylor Kies, a junior from Oswego, Ill., and Sky Stoutt, a sophomore from East Moline, earned first-team All-CIBC recognition while Abigail Clark, a sophomore from Twin Lakes, Wis., and Camryn Feehan, a freshman from Crest Hill, Ill., earned second-team honors.

Feehan was also recognized as the freshman of the year and coach Seth Tegtmeier was named coach of the year after leading Augustana to a second-place finish in the six-team, first-year conference.

Kies led Augie with a total pinfall of 7,854 and had the second-best scoring average on the team at 178.5 per game.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Stout led the Vikings with a school-record average of 184.5 per game, topping the conference with an average of 19.477 pins per frame and 8.849 per first ball.

Feehan and Clark finished third and fourth on the team with scoring averages of 176.4 and 165.4 per game.

Illinois golf courses now closed

The on-again, off-again golf season in Illinois is again off.