CCAC honors Bees' Fox

Nick Fox, a senior on the St. Ambrose men's volleyball team, has been named as a first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection.

The 6-foot-5 middle hitter from Elmwood Park, Ill., led the Fighting Bees with 215 kills, a .392 hitting percentage and 89 blocks. He currently leads the CCAC in total blocks and with 36 solo blocks and is fourth in the conference with 53 block assists.

Fox finished his career as one of the top defensive players in St. Ambrose history, seventh on the program's all-time list with 268 total blocks and fifth with 73 solo blocks.

Vikings' assistant to hall

Current Augustana assistant wrestling coach John Malvik has been named by the National Wrestling Coaches Association to its NCAA Division III Hall of Fame class for 2023.

Malvik has been involved with the Augustana program since his freshman year as a competitor in 1967. He has over the years served as a volunteer assistant coach, tournament director, donor, alumni relations coordinator and mentor. He has coordinated multiple NCAA regional and national tournaments.

He will be one of seven individuals honored at the Division III Hall of Fame banquet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday, July 28.