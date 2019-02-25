Vikings' Anderson honored
Izzy Anderson, a senior guard on the Augustana women's basketball team, has been named to the Google Cloud academic all-district women's basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Rock Island Alleman alum, who led the Vikings in scoring this season, earned first-team honors in District VII, which includes NCAA Division III schools in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. She carries a 3.78 grade point average and is majoring in biology and psychology.
CCIW honors Augie's McCabe
Augustana attacker Christina McCabe was named Monday as the women's lacrosse offensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The senior from Park Ridge, Illinois, scored seven goals and had two assists in the Vikings' season-opening 13-10 win over Hendrix on Sunday.
Burke earns scholastic award
Pleasant Valley swimmer Kevin Burke was named the Senior Scholastic recipient for the 2018-19 season by the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association.
Burke is the first swimmer from PV to earn the award since its inception in 1997. The award is given to one senior swimmer in the state each year based on grade-point average, class rank and placing at the state meet.
Headed to swim at Division I Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, Burke was state runner-up in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke earlier this month.
Q-C Blues earn all-star honors
Three members of the Quad-City Blues hockey team earned all-star selections from the Midwest High School Hockey League.
Peyton Watkins, Stone Patten and Andrew Kramer were first team forwards while Noah Hichborn was selected as a first team defenseman.
Kramer, a junior from Bettendorf, was a unanimous selection after scoring 18 goals and adding 24 assists in 32 games. Patten, a junior from Pleasant Valley, was also an unanimous selection after scoring 22 goals and adding 24 assists in 32 games.
Watkins, a senior forward from North Scott, scored 22 goals and added 20 assists for the Blues, who enter this week's league tournament as the fifth overall seed and a 21-11-0 record.
Hichborn, a senior from Bettendorf, scored two goals and added 12 assists in 31 games for the Blues, who open up tournament play at noon Friday against the Omaha Jr. Lancers.
UNI's Green honored by Valley
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week.
Green ended the week with 32 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists to help the Panthers to victories over Valparaiso and Missouri State.
USA Softball to meet Sunday
The 2019 USA Softball of Illinois will hold its state meeting Sunday at the Camden Centre, 2701 1st Street East in Milan. Anyone interested in umpiring USA Softball during the upcoming season is urged to attend.
Registration is from 8-9 a.m., followed by the meeting from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact Doug Humphrey at 309-373-5441 or dhumphrey@mchsi.com.
