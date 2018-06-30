Hazelwood, Corey among Brady Street Sprint qualifiers

Owen Hazelwood and Brette Corey won the men's and women's open division in the second of three Brady Street Sprints sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic trials Thursday.

Other winners of Thursday's trials included Phil Young and Lindsay Cornick in the 30-39 men's and women's division and Paul Kilgore and Kathy Evanchyk in the men's and women's masters divisions.

The top three in each division qualify for the finals July 26.

The last qualifying race will be July 5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments