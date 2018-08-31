Ambrose repeats NAIA honor

St. Ambrose is one of three NAIA institutions to repeat in winning top honors in the NAIA Champions of Characters program, honors awarded to just 12 institutions which received a gold star in addition to being named a five-star institution for receiving a perfect 100 score.

Points are awarded for character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. The award comes after St. Ambrose was honored for having 23 NAIA Scholar Teams during the 2017-18 academic year.

Greenway to open Chad's Locker

Former Iowa and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway opened the eighth Chad's Locker location Friday at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Part of the Chad Greenway Lead the Way Foundation, Chad's Locker provides pediatric patients and their families with access to electronics including iPads, portable DVD players, laptops and Xboxes during hospital stays.

Storm announce medical partnerships

The Quad-City Storm announced Thursday they will partner with Orthopedic Specialists and UnityPoint Health-Trinity for the upcoming season.

Orthopedic Specialists will be a title sponsor for the inaugural season and will serve as the exclusive orthopedic services provider. UnityPoint Health-Trinity will be the medical sponsor for the team.

