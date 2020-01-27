local briefs

Black Hawk Men lose
The Black Hawk College men's basketball team ran into a buzz-saw Tuesday night in the form of Indian Hills Community College and were cut down in a 104-57 non-conference setback.
Delaney Little led the Braves with a game-high 24 points and Kiir Mabor added 16 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.
Indian Hills (21-3) had six players reach double-digit scoring, led by reserve Tyon Grant-Foster's 20 points. Starter Chris Payton added 18 for the winners, who had raced to a 53-23 halftime lead.
Cyclones fall to No. 2 Bears
Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw led a quartet of Cyclones in double figures with 17 points, but it wasn't enough as Iowa State lost to No. 2 Baylor 83-62.
The Bears remained unbeaten in conference while Iowa State fell to 4-3 in the Big 12.
Ashley Joens added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Iowa State.
Weekly honors for Hirschel
Augustana junior Ryan Hirschel was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in men's volleyball in the CCIW.
The setter from Libertyville, Ill., totaled 22 kills, 59 assists and 20 digs to help the Vikings to a 2-1 record last week.
CCIW recognizes Eastburn
After recording a pair of top-10 NCAA Division III indoor times Saturday at the Fighting Bee Invitational, Augustana's Katie Eastburn has been named the women's track athlete of the week in the CCIW.
Eastburn won the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the invitational hosted by St. Ambrose, finishing the 200 in 25.75 seconds and the 400 in :58.9.
Shuttles for final Iowa duals
Iowa's athletic department announced Tuesday that complimentary shuttles running between Hancher Auditorium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be available for fans attending the Hawkeyes' final three home wrestling duals of the season.
Cambus service will begin 90 minutes prior to duals on Friday against Penn State, Feb. 15 against Minnesota and Feb. 23 against Oklahoma State. The complimentary shuttle will run continuously until 30 minutes after each dual ends or until all riders have been accommodated.