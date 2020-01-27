local briefs

Black Hawk Men lose

The Black Hawk College men's basketball team ran into a buzz-saw Tuesday night in the form of Indian Hills Community College and were cut down in a 104-57 non-conference setback.

Delaney Little led the Braves with a game-high 24 points and Kiir Mabor added 16 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

Indian Hills (21-3) had six players reach double-digit scoring, led by reserve Tyon Grant-Foster's 20 points. Starter Chris Payton added 18 for the winners, who had raced to a 53-23 halftime lead.

Cyclones fall to No. 2 Bears

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw led a quartet of Cyclones in double figures with 17 points, but it wasn't enough as Iowa State lost to No. 2 Baylor 83-62.

The Bears remained unbeaten in conference while Iowa State fell to 4-3 in the Big 12.

Ashley Joens added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Iowa State.

Weekly honors for Hirschel

Augustana junior Ryan Hirschel was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in men's volleyball in the CCIW.