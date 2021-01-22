local briefs

Iowa State games rescheduled

A pair of Iowa State men's basketball games postponed because of the team's recent COVID-19 issues have been rescheduled.

The Cyclones will visit Kansas on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. and will host Texas on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. Both games will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Valley revises schedules

With Indiana State opting out of the upcoming spring season, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has revised schedules for all teams in the league to give each an eight-game schedule.

The new schedule eliminates a mid-season bye week and provides a rescheduling window on the week of April 17.

Northern Iowa and Western Illinois are among teams opening the season on Friday, Feb. 19.

UNI will host South Dakota State and Western Illinois will play at South Dakota on that date.

The Panthers' other home games are now scheduled for March 6 against Illinois State, March 20 against Missouri State and April 10 against North Dakota State.

The Leathernecks will host Missouri State on Feb. 27, North Dakota on March 13, Northern Iowa on March 27 and Youngstown State on April 3.

