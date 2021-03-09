local briefs

Iowa's Murin earns berth

Iowa will have a complete lineup of 10 wrestlers competing in the NCAA Championships after 149-pound Max Murin was awarded an at-large berth into the field on Tuesday.

The junior was the only Hawkeye not to secure a berth based on his performance at the Big Ten Championships, losing his first two matches. Murin is 4-3 this season with three victories over rated opponents

Iowa State's Kysen Terukina at 125 and Sam Colbray at 184 and two Northern Iowa wrestlers, Lance Runyon at 174 and Carter Isley at 285, were also awarded at-large berths into the NCAA field.

ISU's Feuerbach honored

Iowa State guard Kylie Feuerbach was named Tuesday as the women's basketball freshman of the week in the Big 12.

Feuerbach earned the honor for the second time after scoring 11 points and recording seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Cyclones' 83-53 win over Kansas last week.

Valley recognizes UNI's Rucker

Karli Rucker, a University of Northern Iowa senior who prepped at North Scott High School, was named Tuesday to the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball scholar-athlete team as a first-team selection.