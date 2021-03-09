local briefs

Iowa's Murin earns berth
Iowa will have a complete lineup of 10 wrestlers competing in the NCAA Championships after 149-pound Max Murin was awarded an at-large berth into the field on Tuesday.
The junior was the only Hawkeye not to secure a berth based on his performance at the Big Ten Championships, losing his first two matches. Murin is 4-3 this season with three victories over rated opponents
Iowa State's Kysen Terukina at 125 and Sam Colbray at 184 and two Northern Iowa wrestlers, Lance Runyon at 174 and Carter Isley at 285, were also awarded at-large berths into the NCAA field.
ISU's Feuerbach honored
Iowa State guard Kylie Feuerbach was named Tuesday as the women's basketball freshman of the week in the Big 12.
Feuerbach earned the honor for the second time after scoring 11 points and recording seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Cyclones' 83-53 win over Kansas last week.
Valley recognizes UNI's Rucker
Karli Rucker, a University of Northern Iowa senior who prepped at North Scott High School, was named Tuesday to the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball scholar-athlete team as a first-team selection.
The elementary education major was a second-team choice in 2020.
She is joined on the first team by Gabi Haack of Bradley, selected as the conference's scholar-athlete of the year in women's basketball, as well as first-team picks Shay Frederick of Valparaiso, Maddie Monahan of Drake and Makenzie Silvey of Southern Illinois.
CCIW honors two Vikings
Augustana College's Jarod Hesse and Sanchit Khaitan were named Monday as men's volleyball players of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Hesse, a sophomore middle blocker from Lake Villa, Ill., was named the offensive player of the week after leading the Vikings to a pair of wins. He totaled 15 kills and had four aces, two digs and four blocks in conference wins over Loras and North Central.
A junior setter from Bloomingdale, Ill., Khaitan was recognized by the CCIW after recording 75 assists and 12 digs in the two victories. He also had five kills in the win over North Central.