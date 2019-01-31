Rangel selected to national team
Karima Rangel, a junior from Moline, has been selected to the Rush Select national soccer team. Rangel, who plays for the Quad-Cities Rush club team, was selected to the national 2002 roster and will compete at the SC del Sol President's Day Tournament in Phoenix from Feb. 15-18.
Rangel scored 14 goals and added seven assists last season for the Maroons and has scored 34 goals with 15 assists in her first two seasons at the high school level.
Iowa women's game pushed back
The Iowa women's basketball game at Michigan on Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather that led to the closure of the Michigan campus.
The game is scheduled to be made up at 11 a.m. today at Crisler Arena, but it will not be televised as previously scheduled.
The Hawkeyes have been in Ann Arbor since Wednesday, traveling earlier in the day than originally scheduled after weather led to the cancellation of classes that day on the Iowa campus.
