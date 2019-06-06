Hawkeyes offer 3-game packages
Iowa is now offering three-game mini-packs for select football games during the 2019 season.
One pack that includes the Penn State game on Oct. 12 and any other two home games excluding a Nov. 16 game against Minnesota is priced at $195, and another pack includes the Minnesota game and any other two home games excluding the Penn State game for $175.
In addition to the Nittany Lions and Golden Golphers, the Hawkeyes host Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois.
Tickets can be obtained at hawkeyesports.com, at the Iowa athletic ticket office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena or by calling 800-424-2957.
Walcott to host softball tournament
The Walcott Summer Blast softball tournament, a 10U and 12U event, will be held today, Saturday and Sunday at Westcott Park and Victory Park.
The tournament kicks off with three games tonight, followed by games starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 10U championship is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday. The 12U title game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Wilton, Quad-City Hitmen, Q-C Angels, North Scott, Geneseo and the Davenport Future Falcons are among the locals teams in the event.
For future information, call 563-210-0935.
Garcia, Powers earn Augie honor
Augustana distance runner Carol Garcia and baseball player Mike Powers are winners of the Knut Erickson Award, presented to the top female and male athletes with the highest cumulative grade point averages among senior blanket award winners at the school.
Garcia, a Belvidere, Illinois, native, is a four-year letterwinner and a captain of the Augustana cross country team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in biology and will begin graduate work at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in the fall.
Powers, a Westmont, Illinois, native is a four-year letterwinner and academic all-American who struck out 160 batters in his career, eighth in school history. He will begin working toward a Master's in accounting at Ohio State this fall.
Irish all-American to speak in Q-C
Reggie Brooks, an all-American running back at Notre Dame from 1989-92, will be the featured speaker at the Notre Dame Night Dinner hosted by the Notre Dame Club of the Quad-Cities.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, at the Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park.
Now working as the first-year director of student-athlete alumni relations and engagement at his alma mater, Brooks will give a campus update and is expected to answer questions on a variety topics related to campus life, athletics, campus development and his accomplishments while playing for coach Lou Holtz.
The Quad-Cities event begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a casual dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 per person with a $5 discount for alumni in the classes of 2009-19 and their guests. Two tickets to the Notre Dame-Southern Cal football game will be raffled at the event.
Tickets must be ordered by noon on June 14 and are available through the NDQC Club Facebook page or via written request by sending a check made out to ND Club of the QC to Sarah Balkovek, 904 27th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.
For additional information, contact events.qcnd@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.