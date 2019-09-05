Hawkeyes' TV plans unveiled
The Iowa men’s basketball team will have at least three games televised on the ESPN family of networks and eight others aired on Fox Sports 1 this season.
The Big Ten announced the television plans and starting times for most 2019-20 games Thursday.
In addition to the ESPN and FS1 games, Iowa also will play on the Big Ten Network at least 16 times. Two games — a Nov. 4 exhibition against Lindsey Wilson College and a Nov. 15 home game against Oral Roberts — will be streamed live on BTN.com.
The starting times and TV plans will be released at a later date for road games at Iowa State and Syracuse plus a Dec. 21 neutral site game with Cincinnati in Chicago.
Iowa women land BTN spots
At least eight Iowa women's basketball games, and possibly two more, will be televised during the upcoming season the Big Ten Network.
The conference announced Thursday that Hawkeye home games against Clemson on Dec. 4, Maryland on Jan. 9, Indiana on Jan. 12, Ohio State on Jan. 23 and Michigan State on Jan. 26 will be televised by BTN as will road games at Northwestern on Jan. 5, Michigan on Feb. 2 and Maryland on Feb. 13.
A home game against Minnesota on Feb. 27 and a road game at Rutgers on March 1 also remain under consideration for BTN telecast.
CCIW honors Vikings' Loeffler
Melanie Loeffler of Augustana was named Wednesday as the women's golfer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The senior from Homer Glen, Illinois, helped lead the Vikings to the team title at the nine-team Highland Classic, setting a school record with a two-round performance of 73 and 72 to finish second overall in medalist play.
Her scores were the second- and third-lowest rounds ever for an Augustana women's golfer. Loeffler already owns the school record for the lowest round with a 70 she posted during competition in 2016.
