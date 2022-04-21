Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Miller

Annah Miller, a sophomore on the St. Ambrose women's track and field team, has been named as the field athlete of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the third time this season.

The Manito, Ill., native set a personal record and placed in the top three in a pair of events last weekend at the Rittgers Invitational hosted by Coe. Her distance of 45 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put was three feet longer than her previous best and took second place in the meet. She also placed third in the discus.

SAU hosts Adaptive Sports Showcase

The general public is invited to participate in the Quad Cities Adaptive Sports Showcase on Saturday, April 30, at the Wellness and Recreation Center on the St. Ambrose campus.

The event is being hosted by St. Ambrose athletics, the Quad Cities Adaptive Sports Association and Adaptive Sports Iowa and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for both adaptive and able-bodied athletes is open to the public. Sports chairs will be provided, and there is no cost to play during the event which begins at 9 a.m.

St. Ambrose student-athletes will demonstrate their sports during the morning and three-time gold medal-winning paralympian Kevin McKee will make an appearance.

For additional information or to register, an online form is available at saubees.com.

