Local briefs

Q-C Half-Marathon is honored

The TBK Bank Quad-Cities Mel Foster Co. Half-Marathon has been named the top half-marathon in Illinois by RaceRaves and was also the leading vote-getter in the entire country.

RaceRaves is the leading online race finder and reviews community for runners of all levels. It annually gives out its Runners Choice awards. Runners’ comments about the Quad-Cities Half-Marathon stated that it was “always well organized” and “very friendly.”

"What an awesome team we have. Proud of everyone who makes it all happen," race director Joe Moreno said. "We have a great committee, great volunteers, great sponsors, great community and great causes, and a wonderful running community."

