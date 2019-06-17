Bandits sweep MWL honors
Quad-Cities River Bandits players swept the Midwest League's weekly awards announced Monday.
Outfielder Ross Adolph was named the Midwest League player of the week after going 8-for-21 at the plate last week in six games, including a double, two home runs and four RBI. He also walked five times and scored eight runs. Adolph, a 12th-round pick of the Mets in 2018 out of Toledo, capped the week with a game-winning two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over Wisconsin.
Jose Bravo was named the Midwest League pitcher of the week, allowing one hit over six scoreless innings in his lone start of the week, a rain-shortened 5-0 win in six innings over Wisconsin. Bravo struck out seven and retired the final 16 batters he faced.
Stickley joins Iowa mat staff
Moriah Stickley has joined the Iowa wrestling staff as director of operations, replacing Luke Eustice.
Stickley graduated from Iowa in 2019 with a degree in health and human physiology. She has been a manager for the Hawkeye wrestling team since 2015 and has four years of administrative experience with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club.
Eustice left the Iowa staff in April after 14 seasons to pursue other professional opportunities.
Pioneers' VanDerGinst named all-state
For the second straight season, Alleman's Chase VanDerGinst has been named an Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state player.
VanDerGinst hit .398 with 11 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs and 45 RBI. He also scored 46 runs and had 44 stolen bases in 45 attempts. The Western Illinois-bound senior also was 3-0 with a save and a 2.44 ERA.
In Class 1A, Ridgewood's Cole Franks was named all-state, too.
The pitcher and infielder did it all for his team. On the mound, Franks was 10-2 with an 0.86 ERA and 119 strikeouts to set single-season records in all three categories. At the plate, he batted .410 with 15 doubles, three home runs, one triple, 35 RBIs, 29 runs and 11 stolen bases.
There were no local Class 4A players named to the honor squad.
