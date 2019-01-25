Gustafson makes watch list

Iowa center Megan Gustafson was named Friday to a spot on the mid-season watch list for the Naismith Women's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.

The Hawkeye senior is one of four Big Ten players named to the 15-player list. She currently ranks in the top three nationally in eight statistical categories, leading the nation with a 71.3 shooting percentage, 18 double-doubles, 503 total points, 211 field goals and a scoring average of 26.5 points per game. Gustafson also ranks third in the country with an average of 10 defensive rebounds per game, 246 total rebounds and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments