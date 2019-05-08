Hawkeyes host Big Ten meet
Iowa will host the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships beginning today at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track in Iowa City.
Competition in the women's heptathlon and men's decathlon begins this morning, with competition in field events scheduled to begin at noon today and 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. Preliminary competition on the track begins at 5:35 p.m. today and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Field event competition on Sunday starts at 11 a.m. with track finals slated to begin at 12:45 p.m.
Ohio State is the defending men's champion and Minnesota is the defending women's champion for the three-day competition.
All-session tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for youths 18 and under, while single-session tickets are available at $10 for adults, $5 for youths and $3 for college students with a valid ID.
Public parking is available at the Hawkeye Commuter Lots on Hawkeye Park Road off of Mormon Trek Boulevard, southwest of the track complex. A free shuttle service will run from that location to the track all three days.
Bees' Krieger honored
Morgan Krieger, a senior on the St. Ambrose softball team, has been named for the third-straight year to the Google Cloud NAIA academic all-district team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
A corner infielder from Plainfield, Illinois, who hit .338 with eight doubles, four triples and four home runs while driving in 35 runs for the Bees, Krieger is a 4.0 student in psychology at St. Ambrose.
Vikings' Jessee named to hall
Tom Jessee, an assistant coach for the Augustana men's basketball program for the past 26 years, has been inducted into the inaugural A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame.
A 1991 Augustana graduate, Jessee joined Steve Yount's Vikings staff as a part-time assistant in 1993 and became a full-time assistant in 1997, working on staffs led by Yount and current coach Grey Giovanine since that time.
The A STEP UP is an assistant coaches professional development symposium which works to educate, equip, connect and inspire college men's and women's assistant basketball coaches at all levels of the game.
Ethington named scholar athlete
Molly Ethington, an Alleman grad and senior at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was one of 45 Warhawks recognized as a Chancellor's student athlete Tuesday.
Ethington is a senior first baseman on the softball team and is majoring in accounting and business administration with a 3.485 GPA.
With the Warhawks this year, Ethington has started 21 games, batting .286 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.
