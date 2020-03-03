Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Kerr, Williams

St. Ambrose men's basketball player John Kerr was selected by coaches in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference as a second-team all-league selection.

Receiving CCAC postseason honors for the third straight year, the junior averaged team-leading totals of 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fighting Bees, shooting 51.2% from the field and 79.3% from the line while scoring in double figures in 28 of the team's 31 games.

CCAC coaches also awarded honorable mention to SAU junior forward Michael Williams, who averaged 15 points and 5.2 rebounds and led St. Ambrose with 59 3-point baskets while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc.

Bees' MacGillis, Snyder honored

St. Ambrose men's volleyball players Scott MacGillis and Jake Snyder were named Tuesday as players of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

MacGillis was named the attacker of the week after averaging 3.68 kills and 1.63 digs per set in addition to recording 10 blocks in five matches.

Snyder earned CCAC setter of the week honors after averaging 8.89 assists per set and had 12 blocks to help the Bees to a 4-1 record for the week.