Local briefs

CCAC honors Bees' Kerr, Williams
St. Ambrose men's basketball player John Kerr was selected by coaches in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference as a second-team all-league selection.
Receiving CCAC postseason honors for the third straight year, the junior averaged team-leading totals of 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Fighting Bees, shooting 51.2% from the field and 79.3% from the line while scoring in double figures in 28 of the team's 31 games.
CCAC coaches also awarded honorable mention to SAU junior forward Michael Williams, who averaged 15 points and 5.2 rebounds and led St. Ambrose with 59 3-point baskets while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc.
Bees' MacGillis, Snyder honored
St. Ambrose men's volleyball players Scott MacGillis and Jake Snyder were named Tuesday as players of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
MacGillis was named the attacker of the week after averaging 3.68 kills and 1.63 digs per set in addition to recording 10 blocks in five matches.
Snyder earned CCAC setter of the week honors after averaging 8.89 assists per set and had 12 blocks to help the Bees to a 4-1 record for the week.
Black Hawk golfers join Bees
Two members of the Black Hawk College men's golf team, Mick Haverland of Geneseo and Jacob Deitrich of Carthage, Ill., have signed letters of intent to continue their careers at St. Ambrose.
Haverland was an All-Region IV and All-Arrowhead Conference selection in 2019 while Deitrich was selected as the Braves' most improved golfer and earned academic All-Arrowhead Conference recognition.
Robbins earns All-Valley honors
Liam Robbins, a Drake sophomore from Davenport Assumption, was named Tuesday as a second-team selection on the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball team.
The Bulldogs' 7-foot post player also landed a spot on the league's all-defensive team following a breakthrough season.
Robbins led the Missouri Valley with a school-record 90 blocks, an average of 2.9 per game which ranks seventh among NCAA Division I players. He also averaged 15.2 points in conference play on 50% shooting and ranked third in the league with an average of 7.8 rebounds per game.
AJ Green and Austin Phyfe from league champion Northern Iowa earned first-team all-league honors, while Iowa transfer Christian Williams of Indiana State landed a spot on the all-defensive team which also included UNI's Isaiah Brown.
ISU picks hall class
Three NCAA champions — wrestler Jake Varner, gymnast Ward Meythaler and track and field athlete Lisa Koll — join All-American volleyball player Kaylee Manns and All-American gymnast Janet Anson in Iowa State's 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class.
The group was announced Tuesday and will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 16 during a ceremony at the Sukup End Zone Club at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. All five will be honored at halftime of the Iowa State-Oklahoma football game on Oct. 17.