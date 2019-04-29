Hawkeyes' Cassioppi claims title
Tony Cassioppi, a freshman on the Iowa wrestling team, won the 125-kilogram Junior Freestyle National Championship over the weekend in Las Vegas.
The Roscoe, Illinois native did not surrender a point in five matches, winning the title with a 13-0 technical fall over Penn State's Seth Nevills in the finals.
The victory gives Cassioppi an automatic berth in the best-of-three finals at the Junior World Team Trials in Akron, Ohio beginning on May 31.
Hawkeye freshman Nelson Brands finished third at 74 kilograms and redshirt freshman Connor Corbin took seventh at 92 kilograms.
At the senior level, former Hawkeye Thomas Gilman finished second at 57 kilograms, Sammy Brooks took third at 86 kilograms and Cory Clark and Brandon Sorenson finished fifth at 61 and 70, respectively.
All four advanced to the World Team Trials challenge tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, beginning May 17.
In the senior women's division, Hawkeye Wrestling Club entries Ali Ragan at 59, Kayla Mircale at 62 and Forest Molinari at 65 each won titles at the U.S. Open.
Trustee gives $5M to Drake women's hoops
An Iowa philanthropist has given $5 million to the Drake University women's basketball program in what the school said is the largest non-capital gift of its kind.
Drake announced the gift Monday from Suzie Glazer Burt, a member of the university's board of trustees. In a statement, Glazer Burt complimented coach Jennie Baranczyk and the basketball program, saying "when women empower women, there is no limit to the impact we can make in the lives of these incredible student-athletes."
Drake didn't release specifics about how the gift would be used but said some would endow the head coaching position and some would enhance support for students.
The Drake women have won three straight Missouri Valley Conference titles.
McKenna joins River Bandits
Outfielder Andy McKenna, a .271 hitter with Quad-Cities last season and rated by Baseball America as the 26th-best prospect in the Astros organization, was activated on the River Bandits roster Monday.
A fourth-round pick of Houston in 2018 from Cal Poly, he began the season on the injured list.
Outfielder Andy Pineda, hitting .250 through 13 games, has been released.
