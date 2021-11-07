local briefs

Cassioppi claims world title
University of Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi claimed the gold medal Sunday at the United World Wrestling U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Cassioppi won the title at 125 kilograms with a first-period fall over Azamat Khosonov of Greece.
The Hawkeye heavyweight grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown one minute into Sunday's championship match and quickly extended his margin to 13-0 before securing the fall with 16 seconds remaining in the first period.
A two-time freestyle Pan-American champion and two-time Hawkeye all-American, Cassioppi won three matches on Saturday to advance to the championship. He claimed two wins by fall and outscored his opponents 38-8 in his four victories.
Iowa, Iowa State starts set
Starting times for Saturday football games involving the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have been determined.
The Hawkeyes will host Minnesota in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
The Cyclones travel to Texas Tech on Saturday, where kickoff has also been set for 2:30 p.m. for a game that will be televised by ESPN2.