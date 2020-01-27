local briefs

Iowa's Warnock, Doyle honored
Iowa women's basketball player McKenna Warnock was named the Big Ten freshman of the week and the Hawkeyes' Kathleen Doyle earned a spot on the league's honor roll Monday.
Warnock was recognized for averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over Ohio State and Michigan State which helped the league-leading Hawkeyes climb one spot to 18th in this week's Associated Press poll.
She scored 19 second-half points against the Spartans to rally Iowa for a win.
Doyle earned the honor roll spot after averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the wins.
Big 12 recognizes ISU's Bolton
Iowa State sophomore Rasir Bolton was named the Big 12 men's basketball newcomer of the week on Monday.
Bolton averaged 22 points and 6.5 rebounds last week as the Cyclones split a pair of games, scoring 21 points and grabbing a career-best nine rebounds in a win over Oklahoma State before collecting 23 points in a loss at Auburn.
Cockburn is top freshman again
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn set a school record Monday by being named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week for the seventh time this season.
The 7-foot native of Kingston, Jamaica, averaged 13.5 points, 9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in a pair of road wins at Purdue and at Michigan. The Illini have now won six straight games and are tied for first in the Big Ten.
Maryland’s Jalen Smith was the player of the week after posting back-to-back career-high point totals in road wins at Northwestern and at Indiana. He averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds for the week.