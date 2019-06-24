Bandits' Adolph repeats MWL honor
When the second half of the season started Thursday, Quad-Cities outfielder Ross Adolph picked up where he ended in the first half — earning Midwest League player of the week honors.
Adolph earned the award for the second straight week after pounding out five extra-base hits during a 7-for-14 week at the plate in three games at Beloit.
He had three doubles, a triple and a home run for the River Bandits, driving in two runs and scoring four of his own while raising his season batting average to .227.
A 12th-round draft pick of the Mets in 2018 out of Toledo who was traded to the Astros in January, Adolph has hit .330 in 28 games since May 20.
Bees' Reemtsma, Plumb honored
St. Ambrose track and field athletes Jack Reemtsma and Ashley Plumb were named Monday as first team 2019 Google Cloud NAIA academic all-Americans in track and field and cross country.
Reemtsma, a Davenport Central alum from Bettendorf, placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles at the NAIA Outdoor Championships, qualified for NAIA competition in three events and won three Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles. He is a 3.77 student in marketing, management and sales.
Plumb, a Macomb, Illinois native, is a two-time academic all-American who maintains a 3.96 grade-point average while majoring in psychology. She set a school record in the 5K at the NAIA Cross Country Championships last fall and earned all-conference honors in that sports as well as in indoor and outdoor track.
Blackman named Iowa captain
Iowa senior Isabella Blackman, a Bettendorf grad, was voted as one of two captains for the women's soccer team for the upcoming season, the team announced Monday.
Blackman started 16 games as a midfielder for the Hawkeyes last season. She logged 1,408 minutes — fifth most on the team — despite missing one game. She has started 46 games in her career, tallying one goal and adding two assists.
Iowa opens the 2019 season with an exhibition against Michigan on Aug. 16. The Hawkeyes open up the regular season on Aug. 22 at home against Western Michigan.
Augustana unveils basketball schedule
The Augustana men's basketball team released its 2019-20 season schedule Monday, opening up the season on Nov. 29 at the Carver Center against defending Division III champion Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
The Vikings, which finished 26-4 and won the CCIW, open up conference play at home against Carroll on Dec. 7.
Augustana will play 10 of the last 20 Division III national champions and nine games against teams that received votes in the final 2019 D3hoops.com top 25 and the schedule also includes seven teams from last year's NCAA Division III tournament field.
