Local briefs

Clark is Wade finalist

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Thursday as one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, presented to the top player in women's college basketball.

Clark joins South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith as finalists for the trophy presented for the last 45 years.

The nation's leader with averages of 27 points and eight assists per game, Clark is the only player in Division I college women's basketball history to lead the nation in both categories in a single season.

Along with Iowa's Monika Czinano and Iowa State's Ashley Joens, Clark was also named Thursday by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to its all-region teams.

Future Hawkeye to 3-point contest

Taylor McCabe, one of three members of the Iowa women's basketball program's 2022 recruiting class, is one of four high school seniors chosen to compete in the He Gets Us 3-Point Championship to be held at the Final Four.

The event is part of the 11th annual High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship to be held this coming Tuesday at De La Salle High School in New Orleans. CBS will televise the event at noon on April 3.

McCabe, a guard from Fremont, Neb., is ranked by ESPN as the 89th-best player in the Class of 2022. She will be joined in the competition by Arizona recruit Kailyn Gilbert, UCLA recruit Londynn Jones and Georgia Tech recruit Tonie Morgan.

ISU's Hunter is award finalist

Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter has been named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award and the Lefty Driesell Award.

The Macy Award is presented to the top freshman in NCAA Division I basketball and Driesell Award is given to the top defender at the Division I level.

Hunter has started every game this season for the Cyclones at point guard, averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while breaking school freshman records with 165 assists and 68 steals.

