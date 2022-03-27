local briefs

Bohannon in 3-point contest

University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon has been selected to compete in the 3-point shooting contest that is part of the 33rd College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships held Thursday in conjunction with the Final Four.

Bohannon will be one of eight contestants in the 3-point event that will be held at Xavier University-Louisiana in New Orleans. The 8 p.m. competition will be televised live by ESPN.

The Big Ten Conference's career leader in 3-point baskets with 455 during his six seasons with the Hawkeyes, Bohannon completed his college career with a school-record 704 assists and third on Iowa's all-time scoring list with 2,033 points.

He is the first Hawkeye selected to compete in the contest since Peter Jok won it in 2017. Other Iowa participants were Dean Oliver in 2001, Luke Recker in 2002, Jeff Horner in 2006 and Adam Haluska in 2007.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0