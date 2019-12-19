Local briefs

IHSAA to consider playoff expansion

BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association will consider a proposal to expand the football playoffs to 32 teams per class.

The proposal would have 32 teams qualify in 8-player, Class A, 1A, 2A and 3A. It is undetermined what would transpire in 4A, which has only 42 schools.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Iowa Football Coaches Association sent a pair of proposals to the IHSAA. The first was having schools playing a nine-game regular season and five rounds of playoffs with days between games. That was rejected.

The other proposal, which the IHSAA has tabled until its January meeting, would have an eight-game regular season and five rounds of playoffs. Those games would be remain on Fridays up to the semifinal round.

“We appreciate the advisory committee’s recommendations and the work the committee has done to reach those recommendations,” executive director Tom Keating said, “The board has decided to table action on playoff qualifiers in order to address all classes at the same time.”

The IHSAA’s football playoffs expanded from 16 qualifiers per class to 32 in 2008. The playoff field went back to 16 in 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0