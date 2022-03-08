local briefs

Skarich hits Blue Standard

A day after his sister hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard in the high jump, North Scott High School's Sam Skarich did the same at the Dickinson Relays in the UNI-Dome.

Skarich cleared 6 feet, 6 inches Tuesday afternoon to take second place in the indoor track & field season opener that features some of the top schools and individuals across the state.

Muscatine's Nolan Recker also qualified for the Drake Relays with his third-place finish in the shot put. Recker had a toss of 56 feet, 5 3/4 inches, easily eclipsing the Drake standard of 54 feet.

Northeast finished third in the 800 relay with Talib Bird, Cade Hughes, Caleb Gruhn and Jimmy Weispfenning in 1 minute, 35.33 seconds.

North Scott's Payton Kruse had the other top-five finish from the area, taking fifth in the long jump with a leap of 20-11.

Clark, Joens are finalists

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark and Iowa State senior Ashley Joens were named Wednesday as semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the top player in women's college basketball.

Clark and Joens were named to the 10-player list after leading their respective teams this past season.

The nation's leader in scoring and assists with averages of 27.4 points and 7.9 assists per game, Clark also leads the Big Ten champion Hawkeyes in rebounding. She is one of two finalists from the Big Ten, joining Naz Hillmon of Michigan.

Joens led ISU to a runner-up finish in the Big 12, averaging 20 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 37.2% from 3-point range and 2.2 assists per game.

The Iowa City native was also named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the top small forward in the nation.

Valley honors Rucker, Boffeli

Two North Scott High School graduates playing basketball for the University of Northern Iowa were among players receiving All-Missouri Valley Conference recognition on Wednesday.

Senior Karli Rucker was awarded a spot on the 11-player first team, the fourth consecutive year the UNI guard has received that recognition. She leads UNI in scoring, assists and 3-point shooting.

Boffeli, in her second season, is one of six players awarded honorable mention. Her 256 rebounds rank fourth in UNI's single-season record book.

Rucker is one of six repeat first-team selections, joining Drake's Grace Berg, Illinois State's Juliunn Redmond, Missouri State's Brice Calip, Southern Illinois' Makenzie Silvey and Valparaiso's Shay Frederick.

Augie brothers to nationals

Ben Ford and Danny Ford, brothers from Geneseo, will be carrying the Augustana College Fishing Club banner into the 2022 Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship later this month. The event is scheduled for March 29-31 on Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner, Okla.

The brothers qualified for the national championship this past July, finishing fifth out of 97 teams in the 2021 MLF Central Conference tournament on the Mississippi River in Lacrosse, Wis.

Ben Ford is a senior majoring in Business Administration and Geography. The president of the Augustana Fishing Club has won one collegiate tournament during his career to go with five top 10 finishes and two national championship appearances.

Danny Ford, a sophomore studying Business Finance and Communications, is the social media coordinator for the Augustana Fishing Club. He has two top 10 finishes in his collegiate career and is making his national championship debut at the event.

Pirates top initial IFL poll

With the Indoor Football League season set to kick off this weekend, the coaches of the 14 clubs had their first coaches poll of the 2022 campaign this week.

Defending champ Massachusetts was picked by league head coaches as the favorite for the 2022 season, while the Quad City Steamwheelers were voted 11th.

Following the Pirates in the first of the weekly polls were the Arizona Rattlers, Frisco Fighters, Duke City Gladiators, Sioux Falls Storm, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Vegas Knight Hawks, Northern Arizona Wranglers, Iowa Barnstormers, Green Bay Blizzard, Quad City, Bismarck Bucks, Bay Area Panthers and the San Diego Strike Force.

Quad City opens its 16-game 2002 season on Sunday, visiting 2019 IFL champ Sioux Falls in a 3:05 p.m. contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0