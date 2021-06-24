Local briefs

Vogler advances to semifinals

A day after claiming medalist honors at the 94th Women's Western Junior, Moline's Shannyn Vogler reached the semifinals of match play at Aurora Country Club in Aurora, Ill.

Vogler, a Rivermont Collegiate senior-to-be and the tournament's top seed, beat Kelli Scheck of Greensboro, Ga., 2 up in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Vogler needed 20 holes to outlast McKenzie Mages of Marietta, Ga. She made birdie at the par-5 second hole to prevail in sudden death.

The reigning Iowa Class 4A state champion for Bettendorf, Vogler had rounds of 77 and 78 in her two matches Thursday.

She'll play Katie Scheck of Greensboro, Ga., in the semifinals Friday morning. The championship match is slated for Friday afternoon.

Gavitt Games matchups unveiled

The Illinois men’s basketball team will travel to Marquette on Nov. 15 as part of the annual Gavitt Games, which matches teams from the Big Ten against those of the Big East.

Iowa is not included in any of the eight Gavitt matches for this season, all of which will be played Nov. 15-18 and will be televised by either FS1 or the Big Ten Network.

In addition to Illinois-Marquette, the other games are Providence at Wisconsin, Seton Hall at Michigan, Creighton at Nebraska, Michigan State at Butler, St John’s at Indiana, Ohio State at Xavier and Rutgers at DePaul.

