Local briefs

ISU's Harris gets NCAA waiver

Guard Tyler Harris will become immediately eligible to play for the Iowa State basketball team this season after transferring from Memphis.

Harris, who averaged 9.9 points per game and made 138 3-point field goals the past two years at Memphis, has been granted a waiver by the NCAA for the 2020-21 season.

“Tyler will bring experience to our team and we look forward to having him out on the court with us this season,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.

Harris played in 67 games and made 15 starts at Memphis, shooting 33.4% from 3-point range and 84.4% at the free throw line.

Four locals in first football poll

North Scott, Davenport Assumption, West Liberty and Easton Valley are among the metro and area schools ranked in the first Associated Press Iowa high school football poll of the season.

North Scott is eighth and Assumption is 10th in 3A following shutout wins in the opening week. West Liberty is seventh in 2A and Easton Valley eighth in 8-player.