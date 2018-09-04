Hawkins earns weekly honor

St. Ambrose running back Isaiah Hawkins was named the Mid-States Football Midwest League offensive player of the week Tuesday.

Hawkins, a sophomore from Carol Stream, Illinois, rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on two carries in his collegiate debut, helping the Fighting Bees beat No. 25 Dakota State 49-27.

Hawkins also caught two passes for 22 yards.

