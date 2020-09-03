local briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bennett returns to Storm

The Quad City Storm continue to add firepower to their roster for the 2020-21 season, re-signing Shane Bennett Wednesday.

Bennett, 27, is the leading scorer in franchise history, with 24 goals and 30 assists for 54 points in 68 games with the Storm. Last season, the Grand Island, N.Y., native scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 34 games with Quad City.

Bennett also received his first ECHL call-up, playing five games with the Kansas City Mavericks, not tallying a point.

With Bennett's signing, the Storm have re-signed three of their top four scorers from last season, including Taylor Pryce and Stephen Gaul. The Storm have also re-signed defenseman Ryan Devine and goaltender Peter Di Salvo.

Storm sign rookie

The Quad City Storm signed goaltender Bailey MacBurnie to their training camp roster Thursday.

MacBurnie, 25, is entering his rookie season after a collegiate career at UMass-Boston. In four years with the Beacons, the Beverly, Mass., native played in 73 games, going 44-27-2 with a 2.38 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

His best year came as a junior in the 2018-19 season when he went 18-7-1 with a 1.85 goals against average and a .926 save percentage and was a semifinalist for the Joe Concannon Award, given to the top American-born NCAA Division II or III college hockey player in New England.

