Local briefs

Six Iowa duals on BTN

Six of top-ranked Iowa's nine Big Ten wrestling duals have been selected for telecast on the Big Ten Network, beginning with an 8 p.m. dual against fifth-ranked Nebraska next Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

BTN will also televise the Hawkeyes in a Jan. 22 dual at Minnesota, a Jan. 31 home dual against Michigan, a Feb. 7 dual against Ohio State at Purdue, a Feb. 12 dual at Penn State and a Feb. 21 dual at Wisconsin. Start times for those matches have not been determined.

One Illinois dual is on the BTN schedule, an 11 a.m. dual Sunday at Indiana.

Hawkeye lands Appy League spot

Tyson James, a freshman pitcher on the Iowa baseball team, became the first Hawkeye to commit to playing this summer in the Appalachian League.

The former minor league will operate in 2021 as a college wood-bat league for rising freshmen and sophomores through USA Baseball's and Major League Baseball's new prospect development pipeline.

James, a right-handed pitcher from Webster Groves, Mo., will be assigned to one of 10 teams in the league later this spring.

Iowa begins practices for the upcoming season on Jan. 29.

