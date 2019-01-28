Broderson, Knight earn MAC honors
Davenport Assumption senior Julien Broderson was voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestler of the year. Bettendorf's Dan Knight was selected as the coach of the year.
Broderson, an Iowa State recruit, won his fourth straight MAC title Saturday in Burlington. The 195-pounder is 40-0 for the season and has won 99 straight matches. He'll chase a third consecutive state title next month.
Knight coached the Bulldogs to conference dual and tournament titles. Bettendorf, with four champions, edged North Scott by five points for the tournament crown Saturday in Burlington. It was the school's first MAC title since 2015.
Ambrose events postponed
A St. Ambrose men's volleyball match against Trinity Christian scheduled for tonight at Lee Lohman Arena has been postponed.
The Fighting Bees' basketball doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday at Roosevelt has also been rescheduled for next Monday in Chicago, with the women's game set for 5:30 p.m. the men's game at 7:30 p.m.
Augie games postponed
Because of expected frigid weather this week, Augustana men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.
No make-up date has been determined for the men's game at North Central, while a women's home game against Elmhurst is now scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Carver Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Gustafson ties Big Ten mark
Megan Gustafson tied a Big Ten record Monday without stepping on the court.
The Iowa center was named the conference's player of the week for the 19th time in her career, matching the league record for weekly honors in a career established by former Ohio State player Jantel Lavender.
Gustafson also tied her own single-season Big Ten record, receiving the honor for the ninth time this season after averaging 28.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and shooting 64 percent from the field in the Hawkeyes' wins last week over league-leading Rutgers and then second-place Purdue.
Her week included hitting 13-of-16 shots as part of a 32-point game in the win over the Scarlet Knights that ended Rutgers' 10-game win streak.
ISU sweeps Big 12 honors
Iowa State women's basketball players Kristin Scott and Ashley Joens swept weekly Big 12 player and freshman of the week honors announced Monday.
Scott, a sophomore center, was named the player of the week after averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds as the Cyclones split games with Baylor and Oklahoma State. Scott went 11-for-11 from the field in the win over Oklahoma Stae.
Joens, a freshman guard from Iowa City, won freshman of the week recognition for the second straight week after averaging 10.5 points and seven rebounds in the two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.