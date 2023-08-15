Jackson named to Lombardi Watch List

The Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability.

Jackson (6-foot-1, 234 pounds) was also named to the 2023 Dick Butkus Award Watch List. This will be Jackson's first year with the Hawkeyes after transferring from the University of Virginia. He was named second-team All-ACC after leading the team in tackles (104) and second in sacks (5) last season.