Big Ten honors Iowa's Young
Iowa's Kaleb Young was named the Big Ten wrestler of the week Tuesday.
The sophomore 157-pounder from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, pinned Purdue's 14th-rated Griffin Parriott. The win came in 3 minutes, 37 seconds and gave Young his first Big Ten dual victory.
Vikings earn regional honors
Two Augustana women's soccer players, defender Anna Fank and goalkeeper Sydney Ion, were named Wednesday by the United Soccer Coaches to the NCAA Division III all-Central Region teams.
Fank, a junior from Wheaton, Illinois, earned first-team honors after leading an Augustana defense which allowed 13 goals in 19 games.
Ion, a sophomore from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, was named to the second team after allowing 13 goals on 178 shots. She recorded seven shutouts and 68 saves while posting a goal-against average of 0.66, fourth best in program history.
Bees earn academic honors
Twenty-one members of the St. Ambrose football team were named to the Mid-States Football Association all-academic team Wednesday.
The Bees named to the team were Zach Barish, Tanner Champley, Matthew Coovert, Tristan Duro, Collin Etherton, Michael Fettkether, Alex Hatten, Carter Himmelman, Kobie Hoover, Liam Kelly, Cody Kieffer, Aaron Kussmann, Taylor O'Donnell, Daniel Sanchez, Jake Schramm, Jared Sutton, Garret Tiarks, Dillon Valdez, Cade Verschoore, J.D. Villafuerte and Ryan Zitkus.
Zitkus, a junior linebacker from Bloomington, Illinois, was one of six players in the conference with a 4.00 GPA.
