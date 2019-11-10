Murphy qualifies for nationals

Pleasant Valley senior cross country standout Max Murphy has qualified for the Nike Nationals in Oregon.

Murphy placed fourth Sunday afternoon at the Nike Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a personal-best 15 minutes, 19.5 seconds for 5,000 meters. The top five individuals advance to nationals.

The regional meet features competitors from seven states: Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Murphy, an Iowa recruit coming off a Class 4A state championship earlier this month in Fort Dodge, finished just less than two seconds behind winner Nicholas Scheller.

The national meet is Dec. 7 in Portland, Oregon.

O'Brien qualifies for Olympic trials

Former Pleasant Valley High School and Central College runner Austin O'Brien qualified for the 2020 Olympic marathon trials Saturday by finishing the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 38 seconds,

O’Brien was one of 10 men to qualify for the trials by completing the race in less than 2:19. The Olympic trials are set for Feb. 29 in Atlanta.

