Bacus works all-star inning
Moline graduate Dakota Bacus pitched the fifth inning of the Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas.
The Fresno Grizzlies pitcher gave up one run on a double play ball, allowing one hit and walking one batter during a 16-pitch inning.
Bacus was pitching for the Pacific Coast League team, which was leading 6-0 when he took the mound and won the game 9-3.
His outing was preceded and followed by an inning of work by former Quad-Cities pitchers Dave Carpenter and Seth Maness. Both allowed one hit, and Maness also surrendered a run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.