Bacus works all-star inning

Moline graduate Dakota Bacus pitched the fifth inning of the Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas.

The Fresno Grizzlies pitcher gave up one run on a double play ball, allowing one hit and walking one batter during a 16-pitch inning.

Bacus was pitching for the Pacific Coast League team, which was leading 6-0 when he took the mound and won the game 9-3.

His outing was preceded and followed by an inning of work by former Quad-Cities pitchers Dave Carpenter and Seth Maness. Both allowed one hit, and Maness also surrendered a run.

