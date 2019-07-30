Vogler leads junior amateur
Bettendorf High School golfer Shannyn Vogler is leading after the first round of the Illinois Junior Girls Amateur tournament at Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford.
Vogler, who lives in Sherrard, Illinois, will be a sophomore at Rivermont Collegiate this fall but competes for Bettendorf. She was the Iowa Class 4A runner-up this past spring.
Vogler shot a first-round 70 to take a two-stroke lead over Illinois State Amateur champion Sarah Arnold of St. Charles, who shot a an even-par 72. Ella Greenburg of Rockford and Grace Curran of New Lenox both shot 74.
The field of 71 players will play the final round of the 36-hole event today, starting at 8 a.m.
Cordova unveils Hall of Famers
Four individuals and two families who have made major contributions to the sport of drag racing will be inducted into the World Series of Drag Racing Hall of Fame on Aug. 24 at Cordova International Raceway.
Included in the second class of inductees into the Hall of Fame are: The Dale Creasy Family Racing, started by Dale Creasy Sr. and his brother Dean; Bruce Litton, a 27-time Top Fuel winner with 60 final-round appearances; Bob Devore, a tech official at the raceway for 40 years; Martie Devore, who worked at Cordova in various jobs for 53 years; the Wilson family, which began drag racing in 1975 with James Wilson Sr and his brother Tom; and Dave Jamison, who competed in the first World Series of Drag Racing in 1954 and has only missed two in the years since.
Each inductee will receive a plaque to commemorate their achievements located in the pavilion. Additionally, each also will receive a lifetime pass to Cordova International Raceway.
General admission tickets for the World Series of Drag Racing start at $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Children ages 6-12 will be admitted for $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. A three-day pass is $75 for adults, $20 for children.
Himmelman on Valley team
Drew Himelman, an Illinois State junior offensive lineman from Geneseo, was named Tuesday by the Missouri Valley Football Conference to its preseason all-conference football team.
Only the offensive team selected by league coaches, sports information directors and media was announced Tuesday. The defensive team will be announced today.
Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore and offensive lineman Jackson Scott-Brown and Western Illinois fullback Clint Ratkovich were named to the first team quarterbacked by Iowa transfer Ryan Boyle of Indiana State.
The panel selected North Dakota State as the preseason pick to win the conference title, followed by South Dakota State, Illinois State, Indiana State and Northern Iowa. Western Illinois was selected eighth.
