Local briefs

Hoops in the Heartland tickets available

Tickets for Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament scheduled for March 12-15 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, go on sale Saturday.

Missouri Valley teams will compete for the conference's automatic berth in the NCAA tournament in the four-day tournament being held in the Quad-Cities for the fourth straight year.

Both all-tournament passes and single-session tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Big Ten honors seven from Q-C

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Seven Quad-City area athletes who compete for Iowa are among 87 Hawkeyes to receive academic all-Big Ten recognition for the fall sports season.

Recognized for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, the group includes four men's cross country athletes: Brandon Cooley of Bettendorf, Spencer Smith of Rock Island Alleman and Karson Sommer and Konnor Sommer of Pleasant Valley.

Women's cross country athlete Mallory King, a Davenport Assumption alum, and a pair of women's soccer players, Isabella Blackman of Bettendorf and Grace Necker of Pleasant Valley, were also among those honored.