Local briefs

Hoops in the Heartland tickets available
Tickets for Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament scheduled for March 12-15 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, go on sale Saturday.
Missouri Valley teams will compete for the conference's automatic berth in the NCAA tournament in the four-day tournament being held in the Quad-Cities for the fourth straight year.
Both all-tournament passes and single-session tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
Big Ten honors seven from Q-C
Seven Quad-City area athletes who compete for Iowa are among 87 Hawkeyes to receive academic all-Big Ten recognition for the fall sports season.
Recognized for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, the group includes four men's cross country athletes: Brandon Cooley of Bettendorf, Spencer Smith of Rock Island Alleman and Karson Sommer and Konnor Sommer of Pleasant Valley.
Women's cross country athlete Mallory King, a Davenport Assumption alum, and a pair of women's soccer players, Isabella Blackman of Bettendorf and Grace Necker of Pleasant Valley, were also among those honored.
Hasken earns academic honor
Former Northeast Goose Lake athlete Will Hasken was named a second-team academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Hasken, a senior defensive back at Wartburg, recorded 22 tackles, had two interceptions and scored two touchdowns on blocked punts for the Knights this fall while maintaining a 3.91 grade-point average in biochemistry.
He was one of two Wartburg players honored. Senior wide receiver Kolin Schulte made the first team.