local briefs

All four Memorial Day bicycle
events postponed until 2022
For many cyclists across eastern Iowa, Memorial Day weekend bike races have become both a fun tradition as well as a way to meet up with fellow riders and old friends.
Some hoped 2021 would bring these races back, but that's not the case.
Representatives from the four Memorial Day weekend races — Burlington’s Friday Night Fever and Snake Alley Criterium, Muscatine’s Melon City Criterium and Davenport’s Kwik Star Criterium — announced that all Memorial Day Weekend bike races would be postponed until May 2022.
“Since I’ve been the race director for the Melon City Criterium for many many years, it’s disheartening that we can’t have it this year,” said Greg Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling & Fitness. “But the weekend organizers all talked it over and we decided that this year is still too unknown… With things still not completely back to normal, we just felt that we had to be proactive.”
Organizers said in a news release they had hoped they would be in a better position than they were in 2020 — a position that would allow them to safely gather and hold these races — but that's not the case.
Given the state of the pandemic, the original date of the race, and the uncertainty of how long the vaccination process will take, the race committee said the safest course for its races and the communities would be to wait until 2022.
Clark shares Big Ten honor
After scoring a career-high 39 points in a win at Nebraska on Thursday, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shared Big Ten women's basketball player of the week honors and tied a Big Ten record by being named the conference's freshman of the week for the 10th time.
Clark was recognized for putting together her third consecutive and seventh 30-point game of the season in the win over the Cornhuskers. Her seven 30-point games are tied for the most among an NCAA Division I player this season.
The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines has now been named the conference player of the week four times, sharing this week's award with Imani Lewis of Wisconsin.
She has won freshman of the week honors 10 times in 12 weeks, tying the mark set by Nebraska's Jessica Shepard in the 2015-16 season for being the most frequent recipient of that honor.
Clark currently sits third on Iowa's all-time freshman scoring list with 451 points. Jamie Printy tops that list with 501 points. Ally Disterhoft is second with 474.
Iowa announces COVID results
Iowa athletics announced Monday 10 positive COVID-19 PCR test results among the 546 tests it administered during the week of Feb. 8-14.
The 1.8% positivity rate is below the overall 2.57% positivity rate Iowa has recorded among 15,628 tests given to student-athletes, coaches and staff members since testing began on May 29.