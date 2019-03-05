Porter, Murphy collect wins at Dickinson
Bettendorf's Darien Porter and Pleasant Valley's Max Murphy were among the winners Tuesday in Cedar Falls at the Dickinson Relays, an indoor track and field meet comprised of schools from across the state.
Porter won the open 200 in 22.30 seconds and also ran on the Bulldogs' second-place 800 relay in 1:33.46. Murphy earned a Drake Relays qualifying time in taking the 3,200 in in 9:34.71, below the 9:35 cutoff for Drake.
Northeast's Brayden Hoyer was the other area winner, claiming the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches.
PV went 2-3 in the 1,600 with Kole Sommer (4:35.76) and Ian Kaffenberger (4:39.11). Davenport Assumption's Tyler Kulhanek was fourth in the 60 in 7.18 seconds.
Storm sign coach's brother
The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Dan Pszenyczny, the brother of head coach Dave Pszenyczny, Wednesday.
Pszenyczny, 37, is a 12th year pro who last played with the Federal Hockey League's Dayton Demonz during the 2014-15 season. He played 17 games with the Quad-City Mallards during the 2005-06 season.
The Storm also released forward Brandon Wahlin and defenseman Alex Basey and placed defenseman Cody Walsh to the 30-day injured reserve.
The Storm take on the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Braves' Huber, Grchan honored
Black Hawk College director of athletics and men's golf coach Gary Huber and Black Hawk athlete and coach Mark Grchan were inducted into the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame on Sunday in Sugar Grove, Ill.
The pair were among 10 individuals named to the 2019 hall of fame class.
Huber was recognized for his work as administrator at Black Hawk and in Region IV as well as his career as a coach at the Moline junior college, where he coached baseball for five years and has coached the golf team since 1999. He has coached 14 golf teams to Region IV championships.
Grchan was honored for his work as a coach and student-athlete in golf, basketball and baseball. He has been an assistant golf coach at Black Hawk since 2002.
CCAC honors Bees' Schmidt
St. Ambrose junior Zach Schmidt was named Tuesday as the men's volleyball attacker of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The middle hitter from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, recorded a .630 hitting percentage while averaging three kills per set last week for the Bees, committing only one error in 27 chances with 18 kills over six sets covering two matches.
Wilson earns CCIW award
Augustana infielder Carly Wilson was named Tuesday as the softball hitter of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The senior from Ringwood, Illinois, batted .467 with 12 runs, three triples, one home run and nine RBIs for the Vikings as they went 8-2 on a spring trip to Florida. Wilson also was successful in five of her six stolen base attempts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.