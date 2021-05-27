Local briefs

Hawkeyes at World Team trials

Six current Iowa wrestlers and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Jeremiah Moody are scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday at the UWW U23 Nationals and World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb.

The Hawkeyes' Cullan Schriever at 61 kilograms, Moody at 74, Patrick Kennedy at 79, Myles Wilson at 86, Gabe Christenson at 92 and Tony Cassioppi and Aaron Costello at 125 are all scheduled to compete in the men's freestyle division at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Champions in each weight class will represent the United States at the UWW U23 World Championships in Serbia on Nov. 1-7.

LumberKings opener postponed

Rain prompted the postponement of the Clinton LumberKings' Prospect League debut on Thursday.

Clinton will make the game up as part of a 5 p.m. doubleheader NelsonCorp Field on Friday, where gates will open at 4 p.m. and fireworks will follow the second game.

Big Ten honors 12 Q-C Hawkeyes

Twelve University of Iowa athletes from the Quad-City area are among 139 Hawkeyes to be named as academic all-Big Ten selections for the spring sports season.