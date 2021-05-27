Local briefs

Hawkeyes at World Team trials
Six current Iowa wrestlers and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Jeremiah Moody are scheduled to compete Friday and Saturday at the UWW U23 Nationals and World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb.
The Hawkeyes' Cullan Schriever at 61 kilograms, Moody at 74, Patrick Kennedy at 79, Myles Wilson at 86, Gabe Christenson at 92 and Tony Cassioppi and Aaron Costello at 125 are all scheduled to compete in the men's freestyle division at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Champions in each weight class will represent the United States at the UWW U23 World Championships in Serbia on Nov. 1-7.
LumberKings opener postponed
Rain prompted the postponement of the Clinton LumberKings' Prospect League debut on Thursday.
Clinton will make the game up as part of a 5 p.m. doubleheader NelsonCorp Field on Friday, where gates will open at 4 p.m. and fireworks will follow the second game.
Big Ten honors 12 Q-C Hawkeyes
Twelve University of Iowa athletes from the Quad-City area are among 139 Hawkeyes to be named as academic all-Big Ten selections for the spring sports season.
The group includes one of four Iowa student-athletes honored for maintaining a perfect grade-point average, junior women's track and field athlete Jamie Kofron, a finance major from Tipton.
Other area athletes honored for carrying a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher include baseball players Ben Beutel of Davenport and Trenton Wallace of Rock Island; men's golfer Matthew Graside of Bettendorf; rowers Katherine Becker of Muscatine and Kirsten Jurgersen of Wilton; softball player DoniRae Mayhew of Bettendorf; men's track and field athletes Cole Moeller of Wheatland, Tyler Olson of Muscatine and Konnor Sommer of Bettendorf; and women's track and field athletes Mallory King of Davenport and Addie Swanson of Bettendorf.