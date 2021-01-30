Local briefs

KCAC honors for three Bees

Three members of the St. Ambrose men's lacrosse team have received preseason all-league honors in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Defender Joseph Henderson, attacker Michael Shakerin and face off specialist Hunter Northway were named to the 14-player team.

A junior from Oregon City, Ore., Henderson is a returning second-team all-conference choice who started all six games the Fighting Bees played last season.

Shakerin, a sophomore from Lake Oswego, Ore., led St. Ambrose in goals and assists last season, while Northway, a senior from Ankeny, Iowa, has collected 232 ground balls during his career and is second on the Bees' career list for faceoffs won.

