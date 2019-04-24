Hawkeyes to host Nevada
A home game against Nevada will complete Iowa's 2022 football schedule.
Iowa announced the first-ever meeting between the teams on Wednesday, bringing to Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, a Wolfpack team currently coached by former Hawkeye Jay Norvell.
The game follows home nonconference games on Sept. 3 against South Dakota State and Sept. 10 against Iowa State and comes one week before Iowa opens Big Ten play at Minnesota.
Norvell, a defensive back who led the Big Ten with seven interceptions and shared MVP honors on a 1985 Iowa team which tied for the Big Ten title and played in the Rose Bowl, has led Nevada to an 11-14 record over the past two seasons.
His team last year finished 8-5, tied for second in the Mountain West Conference, and beat Arizona in a bowl game.
Six Hawkeyes in US Open
Six Iowa wrestlers and eight members of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club will compete in the 2019 Marine Corps U.S. Open in Las Vegas this weekend.
Thomas Gilman, Cory Clark, Paul Glynn, Brandon Sorensen, Jeren Closser and Sammy Brooks will compete in the senior men's freestyle division while Aaron Cashman, Nelson Brands, Connor Corbin and Tony Cassioppi are competing in the junior freestyle division. Competition in both divisions begins Friday.
Today at the South Point Hotel and Casino, Hawkeye Wrestling Club members Lauren Louive, Alli Ragan, Kayla Miracle and Forrest Molinari begin competition in the senior women's freestyle field.
Bees' McElyea honored
St. Ambrose sophomore Alec McElyea was named Wednesday as the field athlete of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Chillicothe, Illinois, native was recognized after winning the long jump at the Augustana Meet of Champions with a jump of 23 feet, 3.5 inches, meeting the B standard for NAIA Championships qualification.
