Toporowski, U.S. into semifinals
The U.S. Under-18 men's select national team, which features Luke Toporowski — a Bettendorf native and son of Quad-City Mallards Hall-of-Famer Kerry Toporowski — went 2-1 in the preliminary round of the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, a junior international tournament held in Edmonton, Alberta.
The United States beat the Czech Republic 6-0 and Finland 6-2 before losing to Russia 8-3 on Wednesday night. The U.S. will play Canada in a semifinal game Friday at 8 p.m.
Toporowski has scored three goals and added an assist in the first three games for the U.S. team.
Epenesa, Lima make list
Iowa sophomore defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Iowa State junior defensive lineman Ray Lima were among 50 players from 34 schools named Thursday to the watch list for the 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.
Iowa women set early games
The Iowa women's basketball team will face three opponents who played in the 2018 NCAA tournament during the nonconference portion of their schedule, all on the road.
The Hawkeyes announced their 11-game nonconference schedule Thursday, including road dates against NCAA participants Western Kentucky on Nov. 13, Notre Dame on Nov. 29 and Drake on Dec. 21.
Iowa's home schedule opens on Nov. 9 against Oral Roberts and includes games on Dec. 5 against Iowa State and Dec. 16 against Northern Iowa. The Hawkeyes also face North Carolina Central on Nov. 17, Robert Morris on Dec. 2 and IUPUI on Dec. 8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in addition to a Nov. 6 exhibition against Dakota Wesleyan.
