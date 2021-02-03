local briefs

NCAA scraps DIII winter championships
Due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Division III Administrative Committee, acting on behalf of the Division III Management and Presidents Council, approved the recommendation from the Division III Championships Committee to cancel all winter championships. The committee has been closely monitoring and discussing the membership’s winter sport participation for several months, and it has been providing updates to the councils.
The Championships Committee decision was based on the results of a winter declaration form distributed to members about their intention to compete this season in a capacity that would permit them to meet the minimum contest requirements to be eligible for championship selection by the established selection dates. The declaration form was sent to Division III athletics directors Jan. 19 and completed by 98% of the membership.
The national championships affected are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling.
During its review of the declaration data, the Championships Committee determined participation numbers in all nine winter sports are well below the established threshold to provide a national championships experience. These established thresholds are 60% for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and 70% for men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.
UNI picked second in Valley
Northern Iowa is picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference during the season which begins Feb. 19, trailing only a North Dakota State program which has won or shared the last nine conference championships.
In a coaches poll, North Dakota State, UNI, South Dakota State and Illinois State filled the top four spots. Western Illinois shared ninth place in the voting.
Six Panthers — quarterback Will McElvain, wide receiver Isaiah Weston, defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, linebacker Bryce Flater, defensive back Omar Brown and kicker Matthew Cook — were named to the league's preseason all-conference team.
Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman, a senior from Geneseo, was also named to the 31-player preseason team.