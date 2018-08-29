Iowa hosts Hall ceremony
Iowa will induct the 30th class into its National Iowa Varsity Club athletics hall of Fame on Friday, honoring football players Jared DeVries and Bob Sanders, wrestler Jeff McGinness, baseball player Chris Hatcher, track athlete Kineke Alexander, soccer player Sarah Lynch and gymnast Alexis Maday.
A ceremony open to public begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center and is preceded by a hors d'oeuvres and cocktail reception at 5 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.
Illinois lands $20 million gift
Illinois announced Wednesday the receipt of the largest gift the Illinois athletics department has ever received, a $20 million donation from the H.D. Smith Foundation that includes $15 million dedicated to the new Fighting Illini Football Performance Center.
The 107,650-square-foot facility will be named the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center in honor of a Springfield couple who founded national medical wholesaler H.D. Smith in 1954.
In addition to supporting the football facility located adjacent to Illinois' Irwin Indoor Practice Facility, the gift creates $3 million in scholarship opportunities for former Illinois student-athletes to return to campus to complete their degrees and $2 million toward the Illinois Carle College of Medicine for innovation "at the intersection of medicine, engineering and athletics.''
